Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,928 shares of company stock worth $32,976,502. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $225.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

