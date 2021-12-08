Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.0% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 91,104 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 178,897 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $61.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $213.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

