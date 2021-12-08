Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Boosted by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,091 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 3.2% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $61.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.57.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

