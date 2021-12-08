Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Gap Down to $15.45

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.45, but opened at $14.33. Verra Mobility shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 46,759 shares traded.

VRRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $600,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

