Verso (VSO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86,485.00

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. Verso has a market cap of $4.30 million and $86,485.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can now be bought for $0.0939 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Verso has traded 30% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,344.14 or 0.08747371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00081203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,810.56 or 1.00298628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

