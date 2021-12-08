VerusCoin Trading 9.2% Lower This Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $62.85 million and approximately $38,152.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00058052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.60 or 0.08753148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00061891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00080971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,912.67 or 1.00421363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002861 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,699,089 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

