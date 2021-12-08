VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Hits $0.93

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $61.06 million and approximately $28,766.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001887 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00058372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.87 or 0.08664225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00062532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00081923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,967.36 or 1.01438964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002766 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,688,001 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.