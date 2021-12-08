Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC) Shares Up 10.3%

Very Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:VGFC) shares shot up 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.97. 604,189 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 368,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Very Good Food Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGFC)

The Very Good Food Company Inc is an emerging plant-based food technology company which produces nutritious and delicious plant-based meat and cheese products under VERY GOOD’s core brands: The Very Good Butchers and The Very Good Cheese Co The Very Good Food Company Inc is based in VANCOUVER.

