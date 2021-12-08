Viacoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $48,316.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and $48,316.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00326597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000506 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

