VIBE (VIBE) Price Hits $0.0887 on Top Exchanges

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, VIBE has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $23.07 million and $94,805.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

