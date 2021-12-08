Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) PT Lowered to 2,150.00 at UBS Group

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) had its price target cut by UBS Group from 2,170.00 to 2,150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victrex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,663.67.

Get Victrex alerts:

VTXPF remained flat at $$31.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Victrex has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.