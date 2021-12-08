Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Shares Up 24.8%

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK)’s stock price shot up 24.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 1,654,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,412,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 20.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Video River Networks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NIHK)

Video River Networks, Inc is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies.

