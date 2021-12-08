VIDT Datalink Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $42.39 million and approximately $14.72 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00043555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.01 or 0.00224185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

