Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Trading 1.1% Higher

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.59. Approximately 83,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 96,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMD shares. TheStreet lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. BCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

About Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

