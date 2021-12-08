ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock Price Up 10.1%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) rose 10.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 120,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,525,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $940.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.72.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The company had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 89,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ViewRay in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 195.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

