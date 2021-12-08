VIG Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last week, VIG has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $647,941.63 and $159.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,578,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

