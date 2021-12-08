VIG (VIG) Tops One Day Volume of $1,816.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last week, VIG has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $594,240.74 and approximately $1,816.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000586 BTC.

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,578,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

