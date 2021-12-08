Virginia Drosos Sells 25,000 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $2,131,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Virginia Drosos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 1st, Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,347,250.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00.
SIG stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.11. 854,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,634. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.42. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth about $114,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.14.
About Signet Jewelers
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.