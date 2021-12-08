Virginia Drosos Sells 25,000 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $2,131,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Virginia Drosos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,347,250.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00.

SIG stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.11. 854,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,634. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.42. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth about $114,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.14.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.