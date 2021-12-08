Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 12,400 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.25% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.35%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

