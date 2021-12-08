Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 2,200 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.08% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.25.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $265.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.51 and a 200 day moving average of $229.17. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.76 and a 12-month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,293 shares of company stock worth $361,214. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

