Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 71,600 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.15% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,915,000 after buying an additional 7,232,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,385,000 after buying an additional 4,762,256 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,175,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,952.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,797,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after buying an additional 1,709,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.05%.

APLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.