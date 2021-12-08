Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $112.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.55. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.