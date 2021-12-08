Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 111,500 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,465,000 after purchasing an additional 766,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,966,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,512,000 after purchasing an additional 944,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,321,000 after purchasing an additional 308,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,341,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,820,000 after acquiring an additional 133,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

NYSE MOS opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.54. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

