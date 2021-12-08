Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,672,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,267 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,194,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 6,996.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $42,487,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,808,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,107,000 after acquiring an additional 733,495 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

NYSE KL opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.