Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 10,000 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,852,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,780,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,140,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,985,000 after acquiring an additional 366,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,921,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,456,000 after acquiring an additional 331,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $68.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average of $58.24. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

