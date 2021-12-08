Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 100,000 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 546.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $115,929,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,799 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 6,482.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,884,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $997,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,607 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 26.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,315,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Several research firms have commented on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $7,030,466.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $527,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,417 shares of company stock worth $9,028,322 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

