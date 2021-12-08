Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 17,800 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.26% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,274,000 after purchasing an additional 61,922 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,715,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,795,000 after purchasing an additional 155,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,234,000 after purchasing an additional 359,335 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 82,244 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRG opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.41.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 553.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

