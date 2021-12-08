Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 88,500 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Western Digital by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after buying an additional 2,078,365 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,533,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,324,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $55,794,000 after purchasing an additional 497,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $413,642,000 after purchasing an additional 404,321 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Digital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

