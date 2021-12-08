Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 91,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $41,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCX opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.