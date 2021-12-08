Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.13% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,989 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,671,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,205 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,488 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,465,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 974,350 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

