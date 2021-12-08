Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,961,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 251,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.19% of B2Gold worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,035 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 943.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 260,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 235,259 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

BTG has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

