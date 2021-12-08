Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.59.

CSX stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

