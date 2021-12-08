Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.28% of Urban Edge Properties worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

NYSE:UE opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

