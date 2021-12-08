Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $6.97 Million Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 373.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,852 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 429,785 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DB. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

