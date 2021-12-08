Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 169.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $236,652.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,168,917 shares of company stock worth $122,601,167 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.78.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $108.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $116.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.39.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

