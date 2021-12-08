Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $4.10 Million in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,789,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

NYSE HLT opened at $143.15 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $154.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,101.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

