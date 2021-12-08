Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.26% of CareTrust REIT worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $1,111,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 177,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 46,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.06. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.66%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

