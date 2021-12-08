Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,328,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities stock opened at $199.00 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.43 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.