Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $3.86 Million Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,568,000 after acquiring an additional 45,744 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after buying an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 421,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,328,000 after buying an additional 27,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,339,000 after buying an additional 112,537 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,178.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,470.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,579.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.05 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,018.73 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,016.93.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

