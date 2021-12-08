Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $7.24 Million Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 625,834 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,276,000 after purchasing an additional 134,192 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.24.

LULU stock opened at $434.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $437.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

