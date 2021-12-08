Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.09% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

JBGS stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -163.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

