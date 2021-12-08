Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.10% of Kilroy Realty worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

