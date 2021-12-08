Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.18% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,609,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,056,000 after buying an additional 537,421 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,770,000 after buying an additional 842,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,518,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,089,000 after buying an additional 301,211 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPRT. Mizuho upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

