Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 112,500 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 112,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.08% of BorgWarner worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 20.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $323,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 164,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in BorgWarner by 606.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in BorgWarner by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Shares of BWA opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.12%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

