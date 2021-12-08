Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 12,781 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,781 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.87. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

