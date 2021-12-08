Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 20,600 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVE opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 3.01.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.68.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

