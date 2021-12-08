Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 24,800 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,039,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -341.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

