Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 26,900 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.62.

CBOE opened at $130.97 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.95.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.