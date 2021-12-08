Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 31,900 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.84. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.08%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

