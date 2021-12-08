Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 6,500 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,345,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,785 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after acquiring an additional 861,675 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $397,485,000 after acquiring an additional 152,904 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,047,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,407,000 after acquiring an additional 240,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,929,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $208,905,000 after acquiring an additional 127,953 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.62. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.37%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

